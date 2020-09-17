Congratulations to Gov. Noem! She has put our great state in the limelight by promoting unrestricted mass gatherings—including fireworks for Donald Trump and the Sturgis biker binge — which have boosted South Dakota to second in the nation in per-capita COVID infections! Now she is spending $5 million in federal virus relief money on a Fox commercial — featuring her — promoting South Dakota as a restriction-free tourist zone! In short, she invites people to exercise freedom — without the burden of responsibility.
But the governor is not finished. Having disregarded public health and safety in her fealty to the reality-denying president and to her immature version of freedom, she has now turned her sights on South Dakota’s environment and natural resources. She has announced that she will expunge the very word “environment” from state government by collapsing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into the Agriculture Department.
DENR exists to protect the environment and natural resources we all share. That includes science-based regulation of polluting industrial-grade livestock confinements. Noem pushed a bill through the Legislature to curb local control over such industries, arguing that the state should be in charge. And now, by executive fiat, she aims to stifle state oversight as well.
That is of course consistent with her devotion to “freedom without responsibility.” Why should corporate profits be hindered by old-fashioned notions of protecting public resources like water and air, values shared by true family farmers and other South Dakotans who drink the water and breathe the air?
The only question is, will she get away with it? Will our legislators, who supposedly represent us all, bow to her perversion of “freedom,” or will they stand up for responsibility?
