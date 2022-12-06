It is with sadness that we will no longer be able to continue as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The time has come for us to retire.
We have enjoyed seeing the children and their families and hearing their stories. We have many fond memories of the children we have watched grow up and those who would not have a Christmas except for a visit with Santa. We have looked forward to the 600-plus children that would visit us at 11th Street and Summit each year. This was our Christmas also as we do not have family in the area and the visits made the Christmas Season special for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.