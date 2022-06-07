The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 12, Yankton, would like to thank all the businesses and citizens of Yankton for their support of the Poppy Day Program.
The Memorial Poppies are produced for the auxiliary by disabled veterans in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities. The work is a means of therapy and gives them money for personal use. The money donated is used for the rehab of veterans and their families.
