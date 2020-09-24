I would like to take a moment to thank the WJ Schiferl Ranch for the amazing show that they presented on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Along with the business sponsors — First Dakota National Bank, Cedar Security Bank, Town and Country Insurance, Doyle Stevens Construction, Mark’s Machinery, Al and Debby Larson, Larry’s Heating and Cooling, Bomgaars and Hot Country 93.1.
And I know that the circumstances with COVID made it very different from past years with the social distancing. But, oh, what an amazing and beautiful evening.
The concert opened with Jan doing a couple of songs accompanied by Mike Hilson. Then we were delighted by Gary Hauger, cowboy singer extraordinary. His songs had real meaning and the stories he told with them really spoke to us. Then we were entertained by poet-storyteller RP Smith. We could really relate to his poetry. He kept us engaged and laughing.
Then the evening was capped off with Jan singing a song from her new CD. And they all came together to lead us in God Bless America.
We did get our tickets from my employer. My husband likes rock and roll. He said he would pay money to see all of them again. It just blew us away that a small venue could offer such amazing entertainment like this. We will definitely go next year. Susie Bogguss will be the entertainment.
And when I make my trip to the Ranch for their Cowboy Christmas, which is another great event held at the Ranch, I will be purchasing some of Jan’s CDs. If you have not gone to this event, I suggest that you make the trip. It is fun for the whole family. Our grandchildren loved the event!
I want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the sponsors and WJ Schiferl, who I will be sure to support throughout the year.
God bless each and every one of you, and God bless America!
