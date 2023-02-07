Regarding Student Debt Relief “Plan B” …
B, as in a better approach. I propose that the federal government match up to 5% of documented annual student loan payments for five years with deposits directly to their student loan accounts. This is a better approach than a straight grant as it rewards responsibility. Such a limited program would greatly accelerate loan payoff by reducing the principal significantly without total relief, since it comes once a year in addition to the students’ payments, presumably from working.
To pay for it, I propose a freeze on federal salaries and benefit increases for five years — including Congress. The federal budget deficit is reason enough to freeze them, especially since total federal employee compensation is substantially better than what most working Americans get for similar work.
I admit that such an idea is not likely to be received well in DC, so perhaps South Dakota should put it to work in this state for people who actually reside and work here all year. It would require additional forms and administration, but I believe it would attract many motivated young people to the state.
Young people establishing careers and families grow economies, so the economic returns to the state overall would be rather evident by the end of such a five year program. There’s probable reason to expect it would productively yield more than it costs. I similarly suggest a five-year freeze on state employee salary and benefit increases — especially for the state university system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.