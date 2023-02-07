Regarding Student Debt Relief “Plan B” …

B, as in a better approach. I propose that the federal government match up to 5% of documented annual student loan payments for five years with deposits directly to their student loan accounts. This is a better approach than a straight grant as it rewards responsibility. Such a limited program would greatly accelerate loan payoff by reducing the principal significantly without total relief, since it comes once a year in addition to the students’ payments, presumably from working.

