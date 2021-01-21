I am a fifth-generation farmer in Yankton County. Our family came to the Yankton area in 1892 and settled the family’s original homestead just north of Yankton in 1903.
In the spring of 2021, my wife and I will be bringing our family back to the original homestead to start our newest chapter and continue our family’s farming legacy. Sadly, a disconnection has formed over the years and continues to grow with each generation as to where their food comes from.
My wife, Katie, and I started a business (Little House Acres) in July 2020 to help shrink that disconnect between consumers and farmers. We hope our platform can help educate consumers by working directly with them and giving them the opportunity to visit and see where their food comes from.
With all of the new agricultural restrictions being seriously considered in Yankton County, it is terrifying to think of what may happen to its agricultural community. The farmers of Yankton County play a vital role in getting your groceries to the store — not only here but across the country. If we continue to be divided, these men and women will not be able to continue their way of life and ultimately the supply will dissolve.
If we have learned anything from COVID, it is that we need to support our neighbors because no matter if we realize it or not we are all connected in the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.