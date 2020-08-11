It is reassuring to read that the Yankton School Board has mandated the wearing of face masks when schools re-open. (“YSD’s Mask Mandate Is Wise,” Press & Dakotan, Aug. 4.)
But, it is astonishing to read that Gov. Krisiti Noem dismisses the idea of requiring students to wear masks in classrooms because there is “very mixed research and the science has not proven what’s effective and what isn’t.” Noem spends too much time listening to the president, who continues to mouth the same erroneous and dangerous opinion.
The “Iron Lady of the Prairies” apparently is ignorant of the hundreds of iron lung ventilators which lined hospital hallways in South Dakota during the horrifying polio epidemic of the 1950’s. South Dakota had the highest rate per capita of any state in the nation, according to a three-part Argus Leader series, August-September 2017.
I remember those years of my youth in Yankton when summer was referred to as the “polio season.” Parents took every measure possible to protect their children from the deadly and highly contagious disease called poliomyelitis. In 1956, the epidemic hit Yankton hard. The recently opened Memorial Park swimming pool was closed, as were churches, schools and public meeting places.
Here in Kennebunk, Patrick Dempsey, Hollywood actor and part-time resident, collaborated with the area Chamber of Commerce to produce a poster to encourage residents to wear face masks as mandated by Gov. Janet Mills. The caption beneath Dempsey’s photo reads: “I’ll Wear A Mask For Your Safety; Will You Wear One For Mine?”
I am hoping that my many relatives in South Dakota will follow Dempsey’s advice and ignore that of the Iron Lady of the Prairies.
Those who don’t wear face masks today may not get to vote in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.