I am writing in regard to a Press & Dakotan poll on the editorial page that was published Jan. 11, 2022. The question was, “Do you think Donald Trump was involved with the Jan. 6 (2021) insurrection?” The results were Yes 59%, No 39%, Not sure/no opinion 2%, Total votes cast 739.
I couldn’t believe the number that voted yes. I wonder if they would have voted that way if they had known that President Trump called Nancy Pelosi three days before the riot and told her he was prepared to send 20,000 National Guard to help control the crowds that were expected. She told him that she did not need his help. The mayor of D.C. also said no.
The Capitol police chief also was concerned about the amount of people that would be there. He called Pelosi six times and told her that she should have help and he was ready to send more officers to the Capitol to help out. She said she didn’t need his help. If she had accepted their help we wouldn’t have had the takeover of the Capitol.
Pelosi hated President Trump so much that she was ready to put a lot of lives in jeopardy. We all know that any peaceful march that people had was always infiltrated with terrorists who were there to do all the damage they could.
Maybe Pelosi thought she didn’t want the help because, if she ran into trouble, she would just jump on her broom and head for home.
Right now, she is off limits to answer that question. A lot of people would like to know what her answer would be.
