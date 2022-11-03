Here is how I learned what I needed to know about public life.
First, as a young man, I read the story of possibly the worst system of government ever known — Soviet communism. That provided me a way to size up everything else.
Here is how I learned what I needed to know about public life.
First, as a young man, I read the story of possibly the worst system of government ever known — Soviet communism. That provided me a way to size up everything else.
Next, I read a lot about the Bible and came to realize it is a book about an early democratic society that believed in God.
Next, I read about the Roman Catholic Church in the Middle Ages, which clued me in to the relationship between church and state.
Belatedly, I learned a little something about the classical democratic cultures of Greece and Rome. Aristotle’s Athenian Constitution taught me about Greece’s government. Livy’s “Early History of Rome” taught me about Rome’s democracy.
I learned American political history by writing a book about every presidential administration from George Washington to Barack Obama.
Lastly, I learned about our English forebearers by reading Hume’s “History of England” in six volumes.
That’s how I learned what I needed to know about politics. It’s what a good American citizen needs to know, too.
