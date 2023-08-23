The 2023 Riverboat Days Parade theme was “Back to the 80’s.” There were 132 outstanding entries decorated to match the theme, the parade route was packed and there was an unbelievable effort made by the people and businesses of the Yankton area. The weather was hot but still a good time was had by all.

Thank you to all those that helped make the 40th annual parade a very big success. The committee would like to thank the City of Yankton, especially the Police, Parks and Street Departments, Yankton VFW Post 791 and American Legion Honor Guard and other Honor Guards, Yankton Public School District, Yankton High School Band, Parade Judges and Announcers.

