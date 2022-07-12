I was surprised but glad to read in the June 25 edition of the Press & Dakotan, “Mixed Reactions to Abortion Decision,” that Gov. Noem intends to take action, including a special session of our State Legislature, to address the needs of pregnant South Dakota women. I applaud her concern for the welfare of South Dakota citizens. Money will be spent.
Conversely, I do not understand her, and her parties, opposition to expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, which obviously would also be in support of the welfare of South Dakota citizens, women, but also men.
It additionally is surprising to me that Gov. Noem would advocate for a social welfare program, such as whatever plan she has in mind to help pregnant South Dakotans, unless she is being dishonest. I hope she gives special concern to South Dakota’s poorest counties, where the rate of sexual assault is highest.
