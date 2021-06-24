This is in response to Cheri Loest’s letter on June 15: Cheri Loest, shame on you!
As usual, you try to manipulate other’s words in an attempt to hide your own dishonest actions. Commissioner Klimisch was simply trying to bring attention to the fact that you are taking away the rights and freedoms of the people of Yankton County with “special permitted uses.”
Everywhere our freedoms are being taken away — at the federal, state, and now at the county level with Cheri Loest’s radical zoning proposal.
I served as a city commissioner and county commissioner for many years, and I can tell you that it is never a good idea to take citizens out of the process. If Cheri Loest gets her way, there will no longer be public meetings, notices in the newspaper, or an opportunity to speak on many of these controversial projects.
Cheri, you campaigned on a platform of government transparency. Where is the transparency in taking away the rights of the people to be heard? Shame on you!
Say “NO” to the Loest ordinance and “Special Permitted Uses.”
