America takes a bath every day in catchy empowerment slogans, like “Watch me!” However, a new study by WalletHub finds 39 different ways the American people are not very watchable at all and are more like dependent sheep.
The study looks at consumer financial dependency by examining things like credit score, personal rainy day/emergency funds, saving for children’s college education, size of debt vs. income, availability of employer retirement programs, income and poverty rates, Millennials living with parents, homeownership, underwater mortgages, foreclosures and bankruptcy. Yep, America is underwater not just from climate change.
In the area of government dependency, the study finds plenty of dependence on federal funds, food stamps, housing assistance, workforce employed by government, and time of year when people start earning for themselves, not the government (Tax Freedom Day).
Americans have a good deal of job-market dependency and international trade dependency as measured by short and long-term unemployment rate, underemployment, slow job growth rate, poor job creation index, low industry variety, jobs and production dependent upon exports, private-sector jobs with foreign-owned firms.
Physical vice dependency is no mean challenge as well, as measured by social network use, time spent watching TV in general and porn in particular, on-line video and smart-device dependency, spending more than you earn, gambling, smoking, binge drinking, and drug and opioid use.
WalletHub is watching, but they’re not seeing much.
