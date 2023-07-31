America takes a bath every day in catchy empowerment slogans, like “Watch me!” However, a new study by WalletHub finds 39 different ways the American people are not very watchable at all and are more like dependent sheep.

The study looks at consumer financial dependency by examining things like credit score, personal rainy day/emergency funds, saving for children’s college education, size of debt vs. income, availability of employer retirement programs, income and poverty rates, Millennials living with parents, homeownership, underwater mortgages, foreclosures and bankruptcy. Yep, America is underwater not just from climate change.

