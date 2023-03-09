At my school, Stewart Elementary, we welcome all kinds of kids that have special needs. I know several people that have special needs. They are kind and very funny. I love to play and hangout with them. I don’t understand why people bully them for being different. I also don’t like that people think that they should be treated differently because they are not like us.
I think people bully them because for example, if they are being a distraction and other people might tell them to stop but they might not be able to control it. So, then people get mad and then yell at them.
