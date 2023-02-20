Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Senate Transportation Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. in room 423 at our State Capitol and Bill S 701 will be heard. S 701 is a Senate Resolution “in Support of Rebuilding the Wagner SD Hwy 46 with four lanes.” Those who are able, are encouraged to come to Pierre and testify before the committee.
Others, please call members of the Senate Transportation Committee at 605-773-3821 and leave a message (two Senators per call) for Senators Klumb, Castleberry, Deibert, Beal, Larson, Schoenfish and Zikmund to Vote YES on S 701. Please call 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the weekdays.
