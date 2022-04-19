Easter, what a fun and unique time of year! It’s a time of year where children can decorate, hide and look for Easter eggs of all looks and designs. One thing is interesting with Easter eggs though. No matter how different an Easter egg looks, it is still simply an Easter egg.
The same is true with humanity! People look different than other people. People have different heights, different hair colors, and different skin colors. Some people are males; some are females. But no matter what people look like, that truth is still this: People are people, and we are people that have been saved because of Jesus Christ through His perfect life, death and resurrection.
What does this mean for us?
It means that we are a people that are reconciled with the one true God (Father, Son, & Holy Spirit); we are a people forgiven from our sins and the guilt and shame that accompany those sins. We are a people that can be certain of our true value and our true identity … that Jesus Christ died for us all! “… [H]e was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5, ESV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.