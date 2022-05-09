America’s wildlife crisis is real. Throughout the country, studies show that more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging towards extinction.
But Congress is in a position to pass a bold, bipartisan solution as big as the problems species face.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) would dedicate $1.4 billion toward locally led efforts to help fish and wildlife species in decline. It has 32 cosponsors in the Senate — 16 of them Republicans — and more than 170 cosponsors in the House.
RAWA would send more than $16.5 million annually to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP), which would use the money to help nearly 104 wildlife species identified as needing conservation assistance, including peregrine falcons, river otters and greater prairie chickens. The bill would also provide funding to federally recognized tribes so that they could do more work to bolster at-risk wildlife species.
The bill would also address the decline of at-risk fish and wildlife species. That means more butterflies in our farm fields, more songbirds on our prairies, more peregrine falcons in our skies and so on.
Ranchers and farmers would benefit, too. The GFP would invest in voluntary habitat projects undertaken on private lands. This would provide cash in the hand for producers.
RAWA would also be a boon to hunters and anglers. Yes, the focus of the bill is at-risk wildlife species, not game species. But to benefit the at-risk songbirds, butterflies, reptiles, amphibians and the like, projects would be directed to improving the health of our ecological systems. By doing so, deer, pheasants, ducks and walleye would benefit too.
In the end, South Dakota’s economy would benefit. A recent study showed that $1.3 billion is spent annually on outdoor recreation here. This generates $1.9 billion in economic activity throughout the state and supports 18,000 full and part time jobs. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would fuel this economic driver and help keep South Dakota’s outdoor economy humming.
Let’s pass this outdoor heritage to the next generation. Let’s keep our outdoor economy strong. The time is now. Contact Sen. Thune and Sen. Rounds and ask them to help push RAWA across the finish line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.