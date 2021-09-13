Will our nation be able to survive 40 more months of Biden’s administration? I mean survive with some semblance of the Republic we love still intact — not as a “woke”/Marxist totalitarian country ruled by delusional megalomaniacs.
Astronomical government spending and steadily rising inflation; the border crisis; using the “China” virus to crush our economy and small businesses; the Afghanistan debacle; rampant crime while simultaneously defunding the police; millions of available jobs while continuing to pay people to stay home; our children, businesses and military being indoctrinated in Critical Race Theory tripe; reliance on dubious foreign countries for many of our basic daily necessities; watching our freedoms and civil liberties (free speech, the right to make our own health decisions, the right to protect ourselves) being stripped away.
Thankfully, Article V of the U.S. Constitution offers a nonpartisan solution. It authorizes state legislatures to call a “convention” for proposing needed amendments — without requiring the government’s consent. What’s being proposed is: 1. Imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government; 2. Reducing federal government overreach by limiting their power and jurisdiction; and 3. Setting term limits. The last information I saw showed 15 states already on board with another 26 states currently in the process of either passing or considering this resolution — including South Dakota.
But don’t take my word for it. Type in “convention of states.com/South Dakota” and read/watch the information and videos at the bottom of the home page listed under the “About” column. Then, if you agree with this grassroots message and are convinced it’s what our country desperately needs, take action by signing the petition. You’ll be adding your voice to over two million other concerned Americans. Talk to your family and friends about COS, get involved in this movement to bring government back into the hands of We the People. Let our elected officials know that their constituents truly believe in South Dakota’s state motto: “Under God the People Rule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.