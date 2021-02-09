To the editor from a fan of Lewis and Clark Lake:
Today we have political Reds and political Blues. One party is out for blood — you can guess which one — and the other is not. We think that the ones out for blood will lose because they are in the minority.
But a century ago, in a faraway land, there were political Reds and political Whites. The Reds were an extremely small minority, but they were so blood-thirsty that they crushed the Whites and took over an entire continent.
In America, the Republican Party is acting like Bolsheviks of old, except they are a lot better financed. And there are no signs this leopard will ever change its spots.
