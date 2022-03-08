Dear Gov. Noem,
I noticed in the final comments of the above story, that you felt bad LGBTQ people struggle with depression.
Let’s flip the page and say you are an LGBTQ person. How would you feel if you were in their shoes and people didn’t see you as a real person?
You, and many more, have been a huge problem on why LGBTQ people don’t feel good about themselves. Wouldn’t you suppose that could be part of the mental anguish they feel in their hearts?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.