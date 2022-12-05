Young conservatives in South Dakota and across the country are committed to finding economically viable solutions to reducing carbon emissions. That’s why I’m glad to see South Dakota will soon be receiving roughly $10 million in funding — through last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law — to build out a network of electric vehicle chargers along our major interstates. With I-29 designated as one of the four planned “alternative fuel corridors,” residents of Watertown will be well positioned to benefit from these new chargers.
South Dakota’s EV charging plan will help support and complement our state’s all-of-the-above approach to energy. Thankfully, that is something Gov. Kristi Noem has emphasized the importance of, most recently in her Washington Times op-ed. Her recent proclamation recognizing National Clean Energy Week was also a good sign that South Dakota’s clean energy future is looking brighter every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.