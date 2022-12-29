The Trump years have left the country like a victim of rape, barefoot and stumbling away from the fraternity house confused and ashamed.
Republican party leaders are like the frat brothers who took part in the serial rape, dedicated like the instigator to covering up the misdeed. Among themselves they treat the event like a simple lapse of judgment, a miscalculation, a step sideward, not all that harmful.
The perpetrators are not held accountable for the crime, and so likely will rape again and again.
And what has been violated? The nation’s honor and reputation among nations, her confidence, her very capacity to function in the future.
To be sure, this violation of political norms is not new, but it has never advanced to such collective participation by the entire fraternity. Republican officials, except a handful, will not admit anything untoward has happened.
Political factions before MAGA violated custom, law, and promises in the form of occasional or even regular theft of legislative and judicial functions. But this one now revels in the prospect of vaporizing the very machinery of government and replacing it with a junta of reckless low-life political rapists.
