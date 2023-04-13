When history looks back on Joe Biden, he’ll be remembered as the man who destroyed our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. Last week a former president was indicted, and the half of the country who supports Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again agenda has been painted as “extremists who threatened democracy.” (The Hill, 11-13-22) These are not partisan issues and these are not democratic tactics. The God-given rights, freedoms and civil liberties that are being trampled belong to us all.
Twice recently, Biden publicly spoke disparagingly of the three children and three adults murdered in a Nashville Christian school. Last fall, the National School Boards Association appealed to the FBI to label parents who dared to speak against their children being taught racism and inappropriate sexual material as “domestic terrorists.” (New York Post, 10-25-21) The FBI and DOJ are also now considering “traditional” Catholics to be radical, extremists possibly tied to the “far-right white national movement”/aka white supremacists. (New York Post, 2-16-23) Now is what’s going on in America hitting closer to home?
