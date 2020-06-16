We would like to thank our generous community businesses for their donations of prizes and money. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we were unable to host our usual party but instead found a unique and safe way to still give out prizes to the juniors and seniors! We enjoyed seeing the smiles on their faces after what was a very disappointing spring for many of them as they picked out their gifts!
Thank you for making this possible!
Ace Hardware; Affordable Storage; Applied Engineering Inc.; Arby’s Restaurant; Avera Sacred Heart Hospital; Baumann Dentistry; Beta Sigma Phi; Bon Homme Yankton Electric; C & B Operations, LLC; Cimpl Packing Co.; Conkling John A Distributing; CorTrust Bank; Cox Auto Supply; Crist & Wenande Orthodontics Prof LLC; Culver’s; Exclusive Tan & Beauty; Farm Credit Services of America; First Dakota National Bank; Floortec Restoration Services; Gary Johnson Rentals; Gerstner Oil; Great Western Bank; Hansen Locksmithing Inc.; Hydro Extrusions; Hy-Vee
JJ Benji’s; Kaiser Appliance and Refrigeration; Kennedy, Pier, Loftus, & Reynolds LLP; Kolberg Pioneer Inc.; Koletzky Implement Inc.; KVTK Radio; Larsen Carpet; Linda’s Angel Crossing; Luken Memorials Inc.; M. T & R.C. Smith Insurance; Manitou Americas, Inc.; Marlow, Woodward & Huff Prof. LLC.; McDonald’s Restaurant; Meridian Table Rentals
Neighborhood Dental; Northwestern Energy; Olson’s Pest Technicians; Peloton Physical Therapy; Pied Piper Flowers & Gifts; Pivotal Photo with Angela Maibaum; Riverfront Dental; Rogers Family Pharmacy; Ron’s Auto Glass Inc.; Service Master; Shur-Co; Statement Boutique; Styles by Erica; Subway; TMA-Tire Muffler Alignment; Veldhouse Insurance; Vision Care Associates LLP; Wagner, Kuntz & Grabouski PC
Willcockson Eye Associates; Williams & Company PC; Wilson Trailer Co.; Wintz & Ray Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.; Yankton Computer and Network Services; Yankton Dental Clinic; Yankton Elks Lodge; Yankton Medical Clinic P.C.; Yankton Rexall Drug Company; Yankton Sertoma Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.