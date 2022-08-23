I recently had an alarming epiphany while at a cancer benefit that was hosted at a locally owned bar. While I was at this bar, I saw multiple bags of cans, bottles and plastic cups filling up the trash bins. Most of these items can be recycled, but why aren’t they doing that here?! The simple concept of these establishments that serve THOUSANDS of dollars a week to the local “thirsty masses” is mind boggling.
To me these establishments should have a system in place to get these recyclables to their “proper destination” after their clientele are done using them. Recently I have talked with eight local bar owners or their managers/operators about setting up a receptacle (of sorts) inside their places of business. I have met a bit of resistance, but they are businessmen/women and I understand that they need to worry about “the bottom line” when it comes to the financial burden. Apparently, the idea of recycling isn’t free to these businesses; and that is an asinine concept to me.
