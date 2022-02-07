To the letter writer on Jan. 27 (Press & Dakotan) who cannot believe how many people think Donald Trump was responsible for the 1/6 insurrection.
She goes on to state that Nancy Pelosi turned down Trump’s offer to call out the National Guard. If you would check out the facts, you would find that it is just another one of Trump’s big lies. You can almost be guaranteed that if Trump utters it, it is not true.
Please, everyone, check the facts and make decisions on the truth.
