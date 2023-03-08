United States Veterans Motorcycle Club, a nationally based nonprofit organization, is launching a new South Dakota chapter in Yankton. The club consists of veterans with hundreds of years of service to our country.

The USVMC’s mission is to serve our veterans through the challenges they may face from illness, isolation or traumatic life experience. Each veteran in need has a unique story and a unique set of needs, and when it comes to the needs of America’s veterans, our mission is challenging. We focus on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.