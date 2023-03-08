United States Veterans Motorcycle Club, a nationally based nonprofit organization, is launching a new South Dakota chapter in Yankton. The club consists of veterans with hundreds of years of service to our country.
The USVMC’s mission is to serve our veterans through the challenges they may face from illness, isolation or traumatic life experience. Each veteran in need has a unique story and a unique set of needs, and when it comes to the needs of America’s veterans, our mission is challenging. We focus on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment.
As veterans, we know how to accompany and guide America’s veterans and their families through their challenges. We believe in the opportunity to work together in unity and cooperation for the betterment of veteran causes and the motorcycle community. We gather to coordinate with like-minded individuals and groups, forging relationships and fostering communication to present a united front for all veterans and motorcyclists and to promote unity and cooperation in pursuit of shared interests.
Our goal is to help raise awareness of veteran’s issues and provide support to veterans and their families. This task requires a vast amount of time and a great deal of monetary resources. USVMC members routinely donate their time and personal funds to support veterans and veteran causes, but given the nature of this organization and its limited financial resources, it’s often required to ask outside agencies, businesses and private citizens for financial support.
Lori Jean Widmar of Hartford, Kentucky, has donated $3,000 to aid the club in its endeavors in memory of club member Brad Bender’s daughter, Brooklyn, and Lori’s own deceased veteran husband, Bud. Lori’s a kidney recipient from Brooklyn’s passing and her husband, Bud, was a Vietnam War veteran who died in 2022. Lori states, “Brooklyn and Bud were both givers, and if I can help the veterans in any way, I am happy to do so.” We hope others will feel the need to donate to this cause for our veterans and also become an organ donor.
For more information on how to donate to this club or know of a veteran in need, contact a club member at usvmcyankton@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.