I would like to address the masking policy that Yankton School District will be having this fall, as it has not been communicated to students and parents at this time.
The school board recently met and changed their policy per the CDC guidelines. They will be “recommending” that unvaccinated students, staff, and visitors wear masks; however, proof of vaccination will NOT be required.
The South Dakota Board of Education confirmed via emails and phone calls, that proof of vaccination should not be required by businesses or government agencies per Executive Order 2021-08 signed by Gov. Kristi Noem. Therefore, the school board policy was changed.
So, for those students who felt it was going to be necessary to take this experimental jab, or vaccination, as they have been calling it, put your fears to rest. You will NOT need to take the vax since masking will only be recommended.
Praise God our children will no longer need to be muzzled; they shouldn’t have been in the first place.
It's imperative that everyone researches for themselves what it means to accept these "approved for emergency use" products. With a 99.8% survival rate of all covid 19 patients and the mounting incidents of death or serious reactions from the jabs, it seems odd that anyone could wilfully allow such experimentation on themselves or their children. Please do some investigating and make educated decisions regarding your health and safety.
And Praise God the rest of us now have a vaccine to protect us from anti-science folks like Ms. Konopasek, whose deadly foolishness in her strange pursuit of “liberty” now only endangers herself and her loved ones.
