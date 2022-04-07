I have shared this letter with others like me whose children have already graduated from the Yankton Public Schools and whose grandchildren now attend schools in other communities and perhaps in other states. Our voices are seldom heard. Even though our children may no longer live here, we value Yankton’s educational system; we’re proud of our community resources.
We realize COVID derailed our schools and our community. We also know that it derailed individuals in our generation more than we could ever imagine.
But we would like to move forward. We know our school boards and city commissions had to make difficult decisions for our benefit and for the health of younger families. We also knew that those steps were temporary.
I am continually surprised at some of the derisive rhetoric and, frankly, bullying that some elected leaders have experienced. Did they have all the right answers? Do we even know? However, we elected them and trust them for what they have accomplished during these difficult times and what they’re planning for our future.
What may be most disheartening is the politicization of these current elections. In the past, we never knew or cared if the families of students in the marching band were Republicans or the families of members of the Science Olympiad team were Democrats. I trusted the English teachers who put red marks on my children’s essays — and required revisions, just as I knew I probably shouldn’t instruct the track coach on how my son should run the hurdles. I was aware that many students struggled with anxiety and depression even then. And I realize that, even without COVID, they do today.
I don’t believe that the current members of our school board or city commission are to blame for any of their policies. We need to own our own reactions and those of our children.
Yes, we must have open communication, and we as parents continue to believe we have the answers. But we also know when we need to elect experienced, educated and responsible leaders to offer their own. This is why we have elections, and this is why we vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.