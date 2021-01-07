I strongly feel that people should have to pay a few cents for a plastic bag at stores. I think people should have to pay a few cents for a plastic bag because they will start to bring reusable bags or reuse their plastic bags.
Every time I go to a store, there are plastic bags everywhere! Those plastic bags can get into our ditches and our ocean. Sea turtles think that the bags are jellyfish and eat it. That is very bad for them.
In my opinion using reusable bags is better for the environment. I believe that this will make the world cleaner.
