Unfortunately, Santa and Mrs. Claus will not be able to visit the young and old at 1000 11th St. in Yankton due to COVID-19. We don’t want to disappoint the children; however, we need to take precautions because of the virus. This was our Christmas as we do not have family near and are saddened about the cancellation.
We can still believe in the magic of Christmas whether young or old. We need to carry this belief with us now more than ever. We have seen families where this was their Christmas due to health and family issues that left them financially strapped. However, they still believed in the magic of Christmas. We had a 95-year-old who cried that it might be her last Christmas and a 105-year-old who was thankful to see another Christmas.
We enjoyed meeting the children and getting their Christmas wishes — some good and some heartbreaking — and seeing the excitement on their faces upon sitting on Santa’s lap. It was especially nice to hold the babies and see the young families.
Always remember the Reason for the Season. Just believe and this will carry you through the hard times. We will miss seeing all the smiling faces this year.
