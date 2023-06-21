Because there was feedback in this forum on the subject, I want to share with the community here that Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has re-established cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services in a restructured format.
Since the decision was made last year to discontinue the programs, I and other members of our leadership team have received community feedback asking us to reconsider. We listened and began working with physicians and our professional care team on how we could again offer them.
Ending these services when we did was not an action that we took lightly, nor one that we wanted to make. However, we felt it was among the reasonable actions we could take to keep our organization ahead of the fiscal challenges we have faced with inflation and payer reimbursements that are not keeping up with our increased costs. Unlike many other industries, we do not have the ability to pass along higher costs to those who utilize our services.
We worked with pulmonologists Dr. Lori Hansen, Dr. Scott Helberg, and Dr. Michael Pietila, as well as cardiologist Dr. Tim Irwin, about the details of these programs to ensure quality and sustainability. The services will still require a subsidy, but we believe to a lesser degree than they once did.
We feel we are responding to community input and the requests of patients who need these services, and we are proud to again have them close to home. I am grateful to everyone who joined the discussion and contributed ideas to make this a reality.
