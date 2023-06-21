Because there was feedback in this forum on the subject, I want to share with the community here that Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has re-established cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services in a restructured format.

Since the decision was made last year to discontinue the programs, I and other members of our leadership team have received community feedback asking us to reconsider. We listened and began working with physicians and our professional care team on how we could again offer them.

