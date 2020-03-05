Everyone has opinions and viewpoints, and the right to express them—and surely such expression should have, at least, a modicum of civility.
I have followed, with interest, Rev. Brandt’s writings on the editorial/opinion page over the last couple of years — noting his way with words.
However, the rabidity of his rhetoric belies his posturing behind certain Christian principles. Given his obvious political acumen, perhaps Rev. Brandt might consider pursuing another career path, as a Democratic senator or congressman.
Firmly ensconced — with A.O.C., Sanders, Warren, and others—in the midst of the progressive far left — in Washington D.C., would afford him a far superior bully pulpit from which to castigate, demonize and excoriate all us deplorable (and obviously racist) knuckle dragging Trump voters, who ignorantly cling to our Bibles, our guns and the Constitution — BUT who still possess the good common sense to NOT vote for the socialist/communist ideologues of the extreme left, who vie for the presidential nomination, with the purpose of turning our nation into something that would have the Founding Fathers turning over in their graves.
Hopefully, that is enough said. Deo volente!
