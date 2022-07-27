Every modern South Dakota governor has faced challengers in multiple campaign debates — but not Kristi Noem. Except for one limited West River audience, Gov. Noem refuses to debate Jamie Smith, the Democratic candidate for governor. What does the governor fear?
Among the legitimate questions she might face are the following:
Why does she oppose providing Medicaid to 42,000 low-income South Dakotans, which Jamie Smith supports?
Why does she oppose the right of women to make personal health care decisions in consultation with their doctors, which Smith and a majority of voters support?
Why has Noem vilified educators as part of her extremist political posturing?
Why has she spent more time raising millions from right-wing groups across the country than she has addressing South Dakota problems, and why has she used our state airplane for her political jaunts?
Why has she suppressed the investigation of her abuse of power in getting her daughter a license for which she was not qualified?
Noem’s TV ads claim that because she took no action against Covid, we have the best economy in the nation. She has expressed little concern for the 3,000 South Dakotans who died, and if our economy is so great, why is our state number one in families that require two incomes to survive.
Noem even refuses to meet her challenger on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, claiming that the state’s only non-commercial medium is “partisan.” Yet Noem is a regular on hyper-partisan Fox News.
Noem apparently hopes to gallop into a second term and use our governor’s office as the stage to promote her national ambitions — without facing South Dakota voters and defending her record. We can’t allow her to get by with that.
She thinks she’s too good to do it or is above it.
