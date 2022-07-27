Every modern South Dakota governor has faced challengers in multiple campaign debates — but not Kristi Noem. Except for one limited West River audience, Gov. Noem refuses to debate Jamie Smith, the Democratic candidate for governor. What does the governor fear?

Among the legitimate questions she might face are the following:

(1) comment

YanktonCitizen2

She thinks she’s too good to do it or is above it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.