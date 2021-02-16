Within the last couple weeks, I have been blessed with two acts of kindness from folks who went out of their way to put a smile on someone’s face. The first was a young woman who offered to pump gas for me on a cold day at Casey’s. The second was a young group who brought a lovely Valentine’s Day basket to my door!
You know who you are and you make this world a better place. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.