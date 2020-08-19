We understand that our post office is in trouble. Its undermanned, underfunded, overtime is unauthorized and there has been talk about selling the USPS to private companies for pennies on the dollar. There’s talk of slowing down mail-in ballots.
Our postal system is as American as our mom’s apple pie and deserves to be saved. The USPS employs over 600,000 hard-working Americans. We don’t want to send letters through UPS or Fed-Ex. The USPS could expand to include banking services and other needs. Support our postal workers.
Problems started with installing a large political donor as postmaster general wanting to advance his own personal agendas. This person has no related experience and makes no sense in this position, except for payback for donations. He needs to take a hike.
South Dakota is home to a very powerful person who has the president’s ear. Kristi Noem has ridden in Air Force One and is rumored to have discussed replacing Mike Pence on the ticket or possibly asking for a cabinet position. We forgive Kristi for her brutal ambition and for her rush to return to D.C. We even forgive her for the $400,000 fence. But what we ask in return is that she bend the president’s ear to replace Louis DeJoy with a postmaster from South Dakota and to make this right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.