I am going to be blunt: I am fed up after reading of the recent vandalization of the gravesite of Yankton’s daughter, Tammy Haas.
It was with a mixture of shock, horror and disgust as I read the article in the May 9, 2020, edition of the Yankton Press & Dakotan. I can never begin to comprehend the anguish and pain that Tammy’s beloved family must still be suffering nearly 30 years after her tragic death.
To the person or persons responsible for the murder, I ask for you to be honest and to speak up about your culpability in this crime. Those responsible are now middle-aged adults with possibly children of their own and should understand that Truth and accountability matter. We need answers.
To the person or persons responsible for assisting in the hiding of the truth, I ask for you to be honest and forthright and to “Do the Right Thing” in closing this horrific chapter in Yankton’s history.
I ask the friends, family and citizens of Yankton to join me in unequivocally supporting Tammy’s mother, siblings and loved ones. The terrible loss of a beautiful young woman just beginning her life and the terrible stain this has left on the community is incomprehensible.
Enough is enough, Yankton. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
