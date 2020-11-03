Tokyo and nearby communities (Greater Toyko} is the most populous metropolitan area in the world with more than 37.4 million people. Tokyo’s coronavirus statistics are: Infected — 29,852; Deaths — 434; Active Cases — 1,818
Iowa’s state wide population is 3.2 million. Its coronavirus statistics are: Infected — 116,238; Deaths — 1,635; Active Cases — 8,904 in the last 7 days (as of this writing).
How did Tokyo and the country of Japan achieve their low infection and death statistics?
They wore a face mask almost from day one. In fact, it is reported that the Japanese people are asked to wear a mask when they have a common cold. And guess what? They even comply with the experts’ recommendations. Go figure.
