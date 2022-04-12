Fran Johnson took exception (Press & Dakotan, March 31) to my letter of March 11. This is to correct inaccuracies in Johnson’s letter, as well as to point out some other facts.
First, the inflation rate for the U.S. is 7.9% for the 12 months ending February 2022, not 10%.
More jobs were lost during the Trump administration than any other in history, ending his presidency with an economy that had 2.9 million fewer jobs than when he started. That made him the first president in modern times to experience a net loss of jobs while in office, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is in stark contrast to President Biden, who has lowered the unemployment rate to the current 3.6%. According to Matthew A. Winkler of Bloomberg News, “America’s economy improved more in Joe Biden’s first 12 months than any president during the past 50 years.”
I suspect that Mr. Johnson is a compassionate person, but the statement, “Sure, some people died, but the majority of them would have died anyway from illnesses,” doesn’t show compassion for the friends and families of those who have died from COVID-19. I expect Mr. Johnson is a person of character and that he included that statement in his letter without considering how it might seem to those people.
Deploying the National Guard to the southern border at the request of one of the governor’s rich cronies isn’t good. Our National Guard is not a mercenary army for sale. Border patrol agents are at more risk from dying from COVID than from gangs and guns.
The U.S. government isn’t a business to be run for profit with the intent to enrich those in government service. Putin’s Russian oligarchy operates that way. The U.S. was created, as expressed in the preamble to the Constitution, “in order to form a more perfect union, establish Justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
I hope Mr. Johnson is the compassionate and thoughtful person I expect he is. The last line of his letter provides good advice for us all — stop and think.
