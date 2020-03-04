This is my opinion about sports. I think everyone should participate in a sport. Yes, sports can be tough, but they can also be fun. Most sports get you moving instead of just being lazy. There are lots of sports like gymnastics, football, and volleyball and many more to say. The good thing about sports is everyone can do them, and no one is telling you to participate in a sport because you can pick the sport you like. Yes, you can get hurt, but most likely you will get in better shape. The best sport of all time, in my opinion, is gymnastics.
I think everyone should participate in a sport because it gets your blood moving.
