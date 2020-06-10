We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere THANKS and SUPPORT to all area policemen and women (and police departments throughout our country) who serve and protect us every day.
As a family of an officer, we understand the dedication to the profession.
Our community is a better place to live because of you. We give thanks to God for ALL policemen/women who quietly do wonderful things every day, often without recognition.
May we never take you for granted.
