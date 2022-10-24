The kiddie train will continue providing free rides and fun for area children!
The Yankton Morning Optimists wish to thank Curt and the late Cena Bernard for their generous gift of the “Dakota Express” to our Optimist Club. Curt was looking for a nonprofit with a youth emphasis that would continue the tradition of giving rides to kids on special occasions. The Optimists jumped at the opportunity. Now renamed “The Optimist Express,” area children can get free rides during Harvest Halloween at Riverside Park from noon to 2 p.m. and during our upcoming Santa’s Workshop in December with other dates being planned in the future — just look for the engine and three cars or listen for the train whistle!
