The Democrats are at it again. Nancy Pelosi and crew want $3.6 BILLION of our money, to set up and run the mail-in vote for the November election.
Why do you suppose they want mail-in voting? I know of people receiving mail-in ballots, for their deceased family members, for our upcoming elections. Also, people are receiving stimulus checks for their deceased family members.
What do you suppose will happen for the national election? Democrats say the mail-in ballot is the only safe way to vote, to prevent getting the Coronavirus. Catching the virus, in this way, is no more true than shopping at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars, etc., just to name a few businesses. These businesses have many people coming into their businesses, and nobody is complaining about catching the virus. Many people do not wear masks. Why not? The bottom line is that if we can shop at these businesses, go to our awesome state park and gather around the campfire, while sitting next to friends without masks. Why can’t we vote in person?
There is more than what meets the eye, as to what the Democrats want to do with the mail-in vote. Please remember, Democrats want $3.6 billion of our money, for a national mail-in vote.
