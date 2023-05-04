Gov. Kristi Noem was among the groveling right-wing politicians to address the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis last weekend. Noem has done everything in her power to stop teachers from teaching real history, and she would stand between women and their doctors in health care decisions; yet she proclaimed South Dakota the freest state in America — for guns.
One of Noem’s proudest moments as governor, she said, was when she signed her first bill — which abolished the requirement for a permit to carry concealed weapons. Now anybody can carry a hidden gun on the street, into places of business, to church if they like.
Noem punctuated her half hour on stage by signing an executive order that blocks state agencies from contracting with banks that discriminate against firearm-related industries.
Most amazingly, Noem proudly proclaimed that her 2-year-old granddaughter already has multiple guns, “which she will soon need.” Maybe she missed the news that the number one killer of American children is guns. Or maybe she simply doesn’t care.
South Dakota might be free, but it’s not good enough for Kristi Noem. Her mission is to travel the country at our expense, convincing the right wing of the Republican Party that she is the most extreme of possible presidential aspirants. Ask her how that’s going. So far, she’s polling close to 1%!
