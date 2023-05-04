Gov. Kristi Noem was among the groveling right-wing politicians to address the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis last weekend. Noem has done everything in her power to stop teachers from teaching real history, and she would stand between women and their doctors in health care decisions; yet she proclaimed South Dakota the freest state in America — for guns.

One of Noem’s proudest moments as governor, she said, was when she signed her first bill — which abolished the requirement for a permit to carry concealed weapons. Now anybody can carry a hidden gun on the street, into places of business, to church if they like.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.