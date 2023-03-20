Animal testing is wrong. I feel bad for all the animals in the labs. The scientists use dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, cows, goats, pigs, mice, and birds for these testing programs. The scientists use shampoo, deodorant, dish soap, laundry detergent, and glass cleaner to test on these poor animals.
If animal testers are reading this, please know that what you are doing is wrong, and it hurts the animals and the world we live in right now.
