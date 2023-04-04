As a college student, when I look ahead to my future, I envision — and hope for — both a strong economy and a thriving planet. Which is why I’m so grateful for our state’s all-of-the-above approach to energy, and the leadership of our own Sen. Thune on this critical topic. South Dakota’s all-of-the-above energy model — incorporating wind, hydroelectric, conventional energy, and production of renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel — has made our state a leader in cleaner and more efficient energy technologies.
If you don’t believe me, take a look at a recent article from Yale Climate Connections, which asks: “Can you guess which state generates the largest fraction of its electricity from renewable sources?” The answer? South Dakota, which produces a staggering “83% of its in-state electricity from renewable sources in 2021,” largely from wind energy. And that means not just more energy security for our state, it also helps drive economic growth and job creation.
