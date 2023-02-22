South Dakota’s K-12 standards/curriculum issue will be decided in April. Hillsdale College’s product may already be a done deal. It’s my observation that South Dakota professional educators have not been properly respected during this process of evaluation and hearings. Hillsdale promoters have not provided — nay, haven’t even tried to provide — acceptable answers to many specific concerns voiced by state professional educators.  

Since many concerns of S.D. professionals were ignored, it follows that business practices were skirted. Additional issues will likely continue to arise since the Hillsdale curriculum is really complicated. It is a much different animal from what our professionals are familiar. Educators need answers to any and all of their concerns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.