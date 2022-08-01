If Gov. Kristi Noem really wants to make South Dakota the “most pro-life state in the nation,” then she should spearhead a bill in the next regular legislative session that mandates: Contraceptives must be used by all on every conceivable occasion.
Although the governor maintains that wearing a mask during the COVID-19 epidemic to save lives is a personal choice, there should be no pro-choice option for men and women regarding the use of a contraceptive. It is the best and safest way to prevent more abortions and spread of disease.
Rep. Dusty Johnson recently voted in the House of Representatives against a bill that would protect South Dakotans’ ability to access contraceptives and contraception, and also would protect health care providers’ ability to provide them. That bill did pass with some Republican support.
Earlier, Johnson voted with nearly all House Republicans against proposed legislation to protect Americans’ right to make their own health care decisions and to prevent states from punishing women who cross state lines to seek access to health care.
John Barrymore, a member of the most famous theatrical family in America, said: “Sex: the thing that takes up the least amount of time and causes the most amount of trouble.”
It appears that the governor and the representative could use a good course on human reproduction and the use of contraceptives as the primary means to avoid an unwanted pregnancy and transmission of disease. Surely, those goals are consistent with any normal person’s pro-life stance in a pro-life state.
