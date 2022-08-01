If Gov. Kristi Noem really wants to make South Dakota the “most pro-life state in the nation,” then she should spearhead a bill in the next regular legislative session that mandates: Contraceptives must be used by all on every conceivable occasion.

Although the governor maintains that wearing a mask during the COVID-19 epidemic to save lives is a personal choice, there should be no pro-choice option for men and women regarding the use of a contraceptive. It is the best and safest way to prevent more abortions and spread of disease.

