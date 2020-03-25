Trump’s presidency is simultaneously a plutocracy and a kakistocracy. A friend pointed out to me that a kakistocracy is literally a system where the government is run by the worst, least qualified, and/or most unscrupulous citizens. We’ve seen increased evidence of this in our government since the impeachment.
Donald Trump has a simple playbook: If you want it, take it. If it’s illegal or immoral, hire lawyers to bury it. Now he’s tripping his way through a developing pandemic. The past three years have been a non-stop assault on American norms and democratic institutions. GOP members of Congress provide cover for Trump in return for his loyalty to Republican self-interests. John Thune and Mike Rounds are part of this ghastly kakistocritic mix. For instance, the GOP and president have given a free pass to the Russians to create chaos in our elections and in our politics. The GOP and president are now pushing a second tax cut for the wealthy.
Worse is GOP ignorance of Earth-warming causational factors. GOP has same access to scientific information as do we home readers and observers. They and we should understand that the numbers of people occupying our planet are doubling every 35 years. Earth’s population now is just under 8 billion. This burgeoning population, according to scientists at Population Connection, is the main factor that allows bad effectuation of all other atmospheric-carbon factors. Thus, accumulation of atmospheric carbon can’t be slowed without a population decrease.
Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Rounds and his GOP colleagues push closure of health clinics. And presidential gag orders prevent dissemination of family-planning information. Such political attitudes and actions conflict with humanity’s desire for long-term survival. Pro-life is a word-phrase that means nothing in the broader scheme of things.
