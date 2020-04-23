Since 1957 Lyndon LaRouche has been warning the nation of a collapse of the financial system. He said why and proposed the American System to replace it. You didn’t listen. Now see what you don’t have!
Since 1984, LaRouche warned of the re-emergence of old diseases and the advent of new ones. He said why and what should be done to prevent them. You didn’t listen. Now you’re caught.
In my campaigns for Congress, I warned you about the collapsing financial system, about the collapse of agriculture. I asked for your vote to send me to D.C. to introduce the legislation required to preserve and expand the productive economy. Most of you voted for the other guys. See the results of your folly.
Two viruses confront the world today: The monetarism of Wall Street/City of London and the British Empire geopolitics underpinning it; plus the novel coronavirus. Both are mass killers, the former responsible for the latter. Both must be defeated; the earlier it is done, the fewer of you will die.
Wake up, my friends. Pay attention to what will allow you to survive and prosper again:
We must immediately implement LaRouche’s proposals:
1. Re-enact the 1933 Glass-Steagall Act, separating the investment banks from the commercial banks, protecting the latter from the former.
2. Establish a national bank (done in 1791 by Alexander Hamilton) whose purpose is to increase the physical economic productivity and standard of living of persons and households domestically and internationally. Close the Fed.
3. Issue vast amounts of credit to build infrastructure, and support manufacturing. Cut out usury and gambling. Return to parity pricing for agriculture. Hold an emergency summit among the world’s four major powers — the U.S., China, India, and Russia — to coordinate top-down cooperation in a Bretton Woods style of agreements to set national currency exchanges at fixed rates, facilitate fighting COVID-19, as well as fund trade and joint infrastructure projects.
4. Fund R&D and science-driven programs, such as space exploration and fusion energy development.
Build the future. Treat causes and symptoms. Call the White House: 855-948-2311.
